MARKET MILESTONES

As the West Side Market celebrates its 100th anniversary, two female entrepreneurs get started in the pork business

By Pamela J. Willits

Emma Beno is an established presence at the West Side Market. At age 14, she started working at a cheese stand before moving to a bakery and then to a meat stand following high school.

Last winter, with a business 101 course from Cuyahoga Community College under her belt and a loan from her father, Beno signed a lease for stand E-4, now known as The Pork Chop Shop. At 22 years old, she’s the market’s youngest vendor.

By her side is life and business partner, Alexia Rodriguez, a former chef at Johnny Mango. As women business owners in a male-dominated industry, Beno and Rodriguez are carving out their own niche.

The Pork Chop Shop offers traditional cuts of pork, as well as sausage, sausage-stuffed mushrooms, and, of course, bacon. With eight other meat vendors offering pork products, their goal is to keep it fresh by introducing new flavors.

Rodriguez brings the flavors of her Puerto Rican heritage to the table. Together they’ve created their own flavors of handmade sausage and pork chop rubs. Any given day the case at stand E-4 is filled with traditional Italian sausage, spicy chorizo sausage, Creole and Jamaican jerk chops, and their best seller — chops with a sweet apple rub.

Beno maintains high standards and only sells pork that is Ohio raised and all natural, containing no steroids, preservatives or hormones. “I’m responsible for everything that goes out over my counter,” she says.

Heading to the market at 6 a.m., Beno opens the stand and preps the counter. By 8 a.m. the meat truck arrives at the loading dock and she starts moving cuts of meat from the downstairs cooler via a freight elevator.

It takes strength to lift 80-pound boxes, run a meat saw, and wield a meat cleaver to crack a spare ribs chest bone. “It’s physically demanding. I work out and run to stay in shape,” Beno says. With the lean figure of a runner, she’s proof it doesn’t take a 225-pound man to do the job.

They may always be on their feet, but they aren’t standing still. Beno plans to take culinary classes at Cuyahoga Community College while Rodriguez is studying psychology at Cleveland State.

Rodriguez also recently became the chef at Bonbon Café. With two demanding schedules, finding personal time can be a challenge. “Our businesses are so intertwined that we see a lot of each other throughout the day, which helps balance things out,” Rodriguez says.

As a cross-promotional marketing effort, the café has created a new seasonal menu offering items from the pork stand. This fall it will feature rich, heavy flavors, including roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, and pulled pork. Look for pumpkin sausage at the stand.

Since their January opening, Beno’s father, Paul, has been helping out at the stand on Saturdays. “Customers will direct their questions to him, and he has to tell them that I’m the stand’s owner,” Emma Beno says. Such generational biases surrounding her industry don’t bother her. Recently, she wrote out step-by-step instructions on how to bread and cook a pork chop for a 65-year-old widower.

As Ohio City, Tremont, and the Gordon Square District develop, more young people are coming to the market. There’s an interest in the local food movement and an eagerness to learn to cook. Facebook demographics place customers between 20 and 25 and 30 and 35 years of age. “I’m the next generation,” Beno says.

This winter the duo plans to focus on marketing and expanding the business’s social media presence. As an entrepreneurial spirit, Beno attends monthly tenant association meetings, and she’s vying for a place on the market’s board. “I want to do this to the best of my abilities and see what the future holds,” Beno says.

Beno is open to discussions about food, cooking, and even the Johnnyville Slugger baseball bat that hangs above the counter. Ask her about the blue and yellow flag they display, and she’ll explain it is the flag of the Human Rights Campaign, a group that advocates equal rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.

The West Side Market continues its year-long 100th anniversary celebration with an October street festival. Beno and Rodriguez will be there, serving up pulled pork sandwiches and handing out coupons. A fundraising gala event is set for November.

For more information: facebook.com/pages/The-Pork-Chop-Shop