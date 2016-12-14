By Colleen Harding

They say you can tell a lot about a person based on how they behave in a restaurant with a server, at the airport in security, at a children’s sporting event, in a traffic jam or in front of a pile of twisted Christmas lights. I think we can add behavior during a political season to the list. We have seen some pretty crazy behavior during this past election and it seems to be continuing. Many have switched out their civility card in the name of freedom of speech.

Individuals who are normally kind and thoughtful have become outspoken and abrasive. Some justify their outspokenness because of fear for our future. Fear of our current president elect, what he might do or whom he might offend. This fear has caused some individuals to panic and resort to extreme behavior.

Regardless of your political affiliation, be careful how you verbalize your concerns. Do not assume that people around you share your same viewpoint or support your predictions. Anyone who does put his or her need to vent in front of common civility is reckless. It is important to scale back our negativity for several reasons, one being our young people are watching. They are watching closely and taking in everything. The will ultimately emulate our behaviors and actions when presented with similar situations.

The election caught most of us off guard and surprised many Americans. The entire political season looked like a tabloid magazine at times. Now that it is over, it is time to accept the results and move forward with civility. It is our job to respect the rules of democracy and proceed appropriately. It is our unwritten legacy for future generations. If our country is going to continue to thrive, we must politely respect the rules of the game and proceed even if we are disappointed. Our future generations are watching.

Colleen Harding is a protocol coach and the founder of the Cleveland School of Etiquette and Corporate Protocol. She can be reached at (216) 970-5889 and clevelandetiquette@gmail.com.