More than 13,000 online votes result in 110 nominees in 22 corporate event, business networking categories

CLEVELAND (Dec. 20, 2016) – The most prominent year in the history of Northeast Ohio’s corporate events industry coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Connectors Choice Awards.

Presented by Cleveland Business Connects magazine and parent company Contempo Communications, the Connectors Choice Awards annually honors organizations, individuals, and events within the local corporate event-planning industry as well as the region’s business networking community. The winners in 22 categories will be announced March 1 at the 10th annual CCA ceremony at a venue to be determined.

Online public voting (13,293 ballots were cast from Nov. 1 through Dec. 11) determined this year’s 110 finalists (five per category). A panel of judges will select the 22 winners upon reviewing written submissions by the finalists, all of whom are being recognized exclusively for their accomplishments in 2016.

CBC expects many of the 110 finalists to promote their work on a variety of noteworthy 2016 events, including the Republican National Convention, NBA Finals, and World Series, each of which transpired, in part, in downtown Cleveland.

Most of the finalists are familiar faces to CCA; many of them have won multiple plaques, including Rock The House, GhostLight Productions, Event Source, FastSigns of Downtown Cleveland, Plantscaping and Blooms, Marigold Catering, and Executive Caterers.

There are some new contenders: A Touch of Class Limousine Service, FastSigns of Lyndhurst, HKM Direct Market Communications, Pink Gorilla and Events, Balloon Crew, Lago Custom Events, Hungry Bee, Red Space, FirstEnergy Stadium, and the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.

The March 1 ceremony will occur from 5-9 p.m., with a networking cocktail hour preceding the awards ceremony and then dinner. To purchase tickets and VIP tables, visit www.cbcmagazine.com/cca2017. Interested sponsors should contact CBC magazine at publisher@cbcmagazine.com or (216) 831-9557. Pease and Associates is a silver sponsor.

All 22 categories and 110 finalists are listed below:

Business Networking Rising Star of the Year:

Alascia Jones, event consultant, Rock The House

Amanda Green, corporate event planner, Marigold Catering

Brent Schmidt, creative design consultant, Cleveland Music Group

Bryce Humbarger, director of marketing, Executive Caterers

Cristina Lowenfeld, catering and premium services senior manager, Cleveland Browns Hospitality Group

Business Networking Star of the Year:

Jen Pickel, senior catering sales manager, Metropolitan at the 9

Linley Murphy, senior account executive, Event Source

Nathan Wright, salesman/business development assistant, Mar-Lou Shoes

Nick Borelli, president, Borelli Strategies

Vincent Iannaggi, director of business development, L’Nique Specialty Linen Rental

Business Networking Organization of the Year (Young Professionals):

Cleveland Professional 20/30 Club

Engage! Cleveland

New Partners of Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center

Playhouse Square Partners

United Way of Greater Cleveland Young Leaders

Business Networking Organization of the Year (Women):

National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO)

Professional Women’s Connection

WIN Cleveland

Women in Sports and Events (WISE)

YWCA Greater Cleveland Women’s Leadership Institute

Business Networking Organization of the Year (All-Around):

City Club of Cleveland

Heights-Hillcrest Regional Chamber of Commerce

International Live Events Association (ILEA)

Rotary Club of Cleveland

Willoughby Western Lake County Chamber of Commerce

Corporate Event Speaker of the Year:

Amy Martin, partner in marketing, JumpStart

Diane Helbig, founder, Seize This Day

Hugh Littleton, director of learning design solutions, Corporate College

Lisa Crilley Mallis, owner, Impactive Strategies

Phil Stella, president, Effective Training and Communication

Corporate Event Photographer/Videographer of the Year:

Dale McDonald, owner, Dale McDonald Photographer

Katie Garvas, owner, KT Rae Photography

Linda Ford, owner, Linda’s Lenses Photography

Orville McEachron, owner, Orville McEachron Photography

Tess Smith, owner, Tess Smith Photography

Corporate Event Entertainer of the Year:

Burning River Entertainment

Mike Petrone Band

Raise the Roof

Rick Smith Jr.

Rock The House

Corporate Event Planner Rising Star of the Year:

Aria Buford, conference service manager, Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland East

Catlin Layton, manager of special events and volunteers, Western Reserve Land Conservancy

Cristina Lowenfeld, catering and premium services senior manager, Cleveland Browns Hospitality Group

Kevin Grissinger, special events manager, Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Nicole Sidoti, event planner, Executive Caterers

Corporate Event Planner of the Year:

Adina Magda, event manager, Greater Cleveland Partnership/COSE

Amber Muslusky, event planning manager, Corporate College

Amy Van Duyne, executive assistant to the CEO, Rock The House

Lee Ann O’Brien, director of community relations, special projects, planned giving, McGregor

Moya Donnelly, event planner, Executive Caterers

Corporate Event of the Year (less than $25K expense budget)

Business Expo (Heights-Hillcrest Regional Chamber of Commerce, May 12, 700 Beta and Banquet Center

Flavors of Northeast Ohio (American Liver Foundation, Oct. 17, Westin)

Savvy Women Succeed (National Association of Women Business Owners/Red Key Network, Oct. 28, Parkside Church)

Thursday Therapy-Boo Bash (Aable Rents, Oct. 27, Aable Rents)

WISE Within Speed Mentoring Roundtable (Women in Sports and Events, Jan. 20, Skylight Financial Group)



Corporate Event of the Year (between $25K-$75K expense budget)

Best Buddies Friendship Walk/Kyrie Irving Basketball Challenge (Best Buddies Ohio, Sept. 24, Gateway Plaza)

Fall Ball: Rock the Night Away (United Way of Greater Cleveland Young Leaders, Oct. 8, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

FORE! Wellness Classic Golf Outing (Lake Health Foundation, Jun. 24, Fowler’s Mill Golf Course/Legend Lake Golf Club)

Home Team Celebration (Northeast Ohio Adoption Services, Oct. 22, FirstEnergy Stadium)

Links for Life Golf Tournament (LifeAct, June 27, Kirtland Country Club)

Corporate Event of the Year (more than $75K expense budget)

Glitz 2016: A Masterpiece in Medicine (Lake Health Foundation, Oct. 1, Cleveland Museum of Art)

Jump Back Ball (Playhouse Square Partners, Oct. 24, State Theatre)

Rotary Foundation Centennial Celebration (Rotary International, Oct. 23, Severance Hall)

Up! A Creek (West Creek Conservancy, July 9, Watershed Stewardship Center)

Women of Achievement Awards (YWCA Greater Cleveland, May 2, Renaissance Cleveland Hotel)

Corporate Event Venue of the Year (Hotels):

Hilton Cleveland Downtown

Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland East

Metropolitan at the 9

Sawmill Creek Resort

(fifth finalist TBD)

Corporate Event Venue of the Year (Non-Hotels):

Cleveland Museum of Art

Corporate College

FirstEnergy Stadium

Music Box Supper Club

Red Space

Corporate Event Offsite Caterer of the Year:

A Taste of Excellence

Driftwood Catering

Executive Caterers

Hungry Bee

Marigold Catering

Corporate Event Onsite Caterer of the Year:

A Taste of Excellence

Driftwood Catering

Executive Caterers

Lago Custom Events

Marigold Catering

Corporate Event Gift/Awards Company of the Year:

Balloon Crew

Baskets Galore

EmbroidMe-North Olmsted

Gino’s Awards

Pink Gorilla and Events

Corporate Event Floral Design Company of the Year:

Joe Mineo Creative

Neil Leeson Decor Floral

Plantscaping and Blooms

Tokar Event Design

Urban Orchid

Corporate Event Sign and Banner Company of the Year:

FastSigns of Downtown Cleveland

FastSigns of Lyndhurst

HKM Direct Market Communications

Hotcards

JakPrints

Corporate Event Rental Company of the Year:

A Touch of Class Limousine Service

All Occasions Party Rental

Event Source

Everything Tented

L’Nique Specialty Linen Rental

Corporate Event Production Company of the Year:

Ghostlight Productions

Raise the Roof

Rock The House

Solus Lighting

Vincent Lighting Systems