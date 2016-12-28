By Katherine Miracle
Tip 1 — In 2017 create a brand event (brand stamp). A brand stamp is an event that invites your clients and showcases what you do. An event showcasing your product with a component to help a charity can engage new target markets. Your content marketing and social media can create attention for the event. This is your opportunity to engage new clients and retain your customers/clients.
Tip 2 — Add to the first item of every agenda (listen). If your meeting revolves around you and your team rather than listening to you vendors, clients, and customers, you will miss out. Your goal in every meeting is to find out what is happening to your target market. Your vendors, clients, and customers are your secret spies (they just don’t know it). Listen between the lines, if you know what I mean.
Tip 3 — Use emotional marketing and sound bites in all 2017 marketing materials and presentations. Learn from the election, love it or hate it. If there is no emotion about what you are communicating, your words and messages get lost in the clutter. Stay true to your brand and determine the consequences of your choice of words and messages.
Consider the culture of your workplace. Does it reflect your external communication. If not, this could be a problem.
Connect to me to let me know the success stories of building your brand, team, and revenue in 2017. I will share it in my next column.
Katherine Miracle is the founder and CEO of Miracle Resources, a marketing, public relations, and training firm that helps clients increase revenue and awareness. She is a strategic personal branding expert and the author of “Your Strategic Personal Brand.” She can be reached at km@miracleresources.com or Twitter.
