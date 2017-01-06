Connectors Choice Awards to christen new Marigold Catering venue on west bank of Flats

CLEVELAND — The 10th anniversary of the Connectors Choice Awards just got a whole lot more special.

The annual CCA ceremony, which honors the Northeast Ohio corporate events industry and business networking community, on March 1 will officially open the region’s newest event space. Marigold Catering will operate the facility — Tenk West Bank — on the first floor of the 2111 Center Street address on the west bank of the Flats.

“We really wanted the 10-year anniversary of CCA to be downtown,” Renee DeLuca Dolan said. “We were looking for a new space and a blank canvas. I thought, ‘Let’s try to step up and give this an Academy Awards feel.’”

DeLuca Dolan is the publisher of Cleveland Business Connects magazine, which hosts CCA, and the owner of parent company Contempo Communications. Previous CCA ceremonies have been held at the House of Blues, Galleria at Erieview, State Theatre at Playhouse Square, and last year at the Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park.

Marigold Catering owner Joan Rosenthal promised a 5-9 p.m. celebration of “urban chic” inside the century-old factory building that had long been occupied by Tenk Machine and Tool.

“This is going to be a really wonderful evening for us,” she said. “No one does (an awards ceremony) like this in our industry. With this being the 10th anniversary of CCA, it’s just going to be a really cool March 1 for everyone.”

As significant as this is for CCA, it is equally momentous for Marigold Catering, which Rosenthal founded in 1997. The downtown-based company has thrived as an offsite caterer, to the point in which it is now the exclusive onsite vendor for institutions such as Severance Hall, the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), and Glidden House.

Yet, excluding a smaller-sized space (3901 at Marigold) at its Lakeside Avenue headquarters, Marigold has never been able to call a venue its own.

“This is our first venture as landlords,” Rosenthal said. “It’s a cool addition to our repertoire.”

Space is the primary benefit. Marigold can now host events that cater to 500 to 600 sit-down guests or 800 stand-up attendees. CCA typically attracts between 400 and 600 sit-down guests.

“This opens up a whole new avenue for us,” Rosenthal said.

Rafid Fadul, a Flats resident who doubles as a pulmonary critical care physician and real estate investor, owns the Tenk building, having purchased the property and several others in Cleveland since 2013. Tenk West Bank manages the facility.

“He lives in the neighborhood and is passionate about the community,” Sarah Halko, a development associate with Tenk West Bank, said. “He’s that type of person, and he pays extreme attention to detail.”

Rosenthal and Marigold COO/partner Michael Smith said they had spent the last two years exploring the possibility of operating their own space, preferably in the Flats or Tremont neighborhoods. A conversation between Smith and Kevin Schmotzer, the executive of small business development with the City of Cleveland, led to a December meeting between Marigold and Fadul.

“And boom, boom, boom, ABC, it came together in one meeting,” Rosenthal said. “I fell in love with the space. And when I was greeted by (Fadul’s) rescue dog, it spoke volumes, to me, about Rafid. He had me at hello.”

DeLuca Dolan relishes that same type of bond between Marigold and CCA.

“I love supporting a local businesswoman like Joan, who also supports our creative services and magazine and event sponsorship opportunities. It’s truly a great partnership,” DeLuca Dolan said. “It is also very refreshing to work with a business owner that is so passionate about her craft, with this being their inaugural event at Tenk.”

This year’s CCA ceremony will reveal the winners in 22 categories — 17 of which are specific to corporate events and five of which are specific to business networking. Each category consists of five finalists, all 110 of which combined are being recognized for their work in 2016 exclusively.

“This is easily CBC’s most anticipated Connectors Choice Awards,” Cleveland Business Connects Editor Thomas Skernivitz said. “Not only is it our 10th anniversary and a milestone for Marigold but it also coincides with Northeast Ohio’s biggest year ever in terms of corporate events. Our 110 finalists should have plenty of stories to tell between the NBA championship, Republican National Convention, and World Series. And CBC and CCA can’t wait to relay those stories to the public.”

Andrew Lang, a development associate with Tenk West Bank, said the Tenk building is comprised of seven different parcels, some of which are already occupied by Six Shooter Coffee, Knockout Fitness, and co-working space ThinkTenk. The CCA ceremony will transpire in the North Bay, LeBron Bay, South Bay, and Cidery Bay. The North Bay already hosted an event in July — the Republican National Convention committee rented the space for an RNC after-party.

Christopher Maurer, the principal architect at Redhouse Studio, is responsible for renovating and converting the facility into a viable hospitality venue before the March 1 CCA event.

“We’ve always looked at that (North Bay) as a great meeting space,” Maurer said. “It’s big enough to be a lot of things.”

To purchase CCA tickets and VIP tables, visit www.cbcmagazine.com/cca2017. Interested sponsors should contact CBC magazine at publisher@cbcmagazine.com or (216) 831-9557. Pease & Associates and Omni Media are silver sponsors.