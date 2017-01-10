A Super Lawyers’ attorney-led research team designated the following Buckley King attorneys as 2017 Ohio Super Lawyers and Ohio Rising Stars:

Ohio Super Lawyers: Brent M. Buckley, Richard M. Bain, Jeffrey Baddeley, Kenneth R. Callahan, Elizabeth A. Crosby, Theodore M. Dunn Jr., Harry W. Greenfield, Lisa Arlyn Lowe, Rosemary Sweeney, and Jeffrey C. Toole.

2017 Ohio Rising Star: Heather E. Heberlein

“With no more than 5 percent of attorneys across the state receiving such recognition, we are thrilled to have such an impressive representation from the Firm,” Brent M. Buckley, the law firm’s managing partner, said.

