New Walthall CPAs employee Amy J. Gibson will offer substantial expertise in the area of state and local taxes to the firm’s current and potential clients. She is skilled at federal and state income and franchise taxes as well as multi-state sales and use tax issues, including consulting and audit defense. She also focuses on corporate, partnership, and individual income tax, excise, and sales and use tax for a variety of clients. Gibson has more than 20 years of experience in taxation, most recently with Skoda Minotti.

“Amy brings a caliber of experience to Walthall that will be utilized to help our clients as well as bring our services and resources to the Northeast Ohio marketplace,” Richard T. Lash, managing director of Walthall CPAs, said. “Her SALT experience further strengthens our offerings and demonstrates Walthall’s ability to provide reliable, expert services and innovative solutions.”

A graduate of Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Gibson is a member the AICPA and The OSCPA. She also belongs to the Madison Gridiron Club. Gibson lives in Madison.

About Walthall: Walthall CPAs is a full-service regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm with offices in Cleveland, Amherst, Mentor, and Wooster, Ohio. With more than 70 years of experience, Walthall provides a broad range of tax, accounting, business valuation, employee benefit, and financial and estate planning services to a variety of industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, construction, real estate, health care, agribusiness, and nonprofit. Walthall is a member of The Plante Moran Alliance, a group of independent accounting firms dedicated to better serving clients.