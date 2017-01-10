Aaron Hill was named an associate principal at Bialosky Cleveland, where he will lead diverse project teams for government and higher education work and also adopt a strategic role in the firm’s trajectory. Hill joins the firm at a time of unprecedented growth in staff, services, project volume, and recognition. He had been a partner at Richard Fleischman + Partners Architects. Aaron Hill was named an associate principal at Bialosky Cleveland, where he will lead diverse project teams for government and higher education work and also adopt a strategic role in the firm’s trajectory.Hill joins the firm at a time of unprecedented growth in staff, services, project volume, and recognition. He had been a partner at Richard Fleischman + Partners Architects.

Hill received his Bachelor of Design degree from the University of Florida and Master of Architecture degree from Georgia Tech. With nearly 20 years of experience across a broad spectrum of roles, Hill has earned a reputation for design excellence and leadership within the profession. For the past four years, Hill has served the Cleveland Chapter of American Institute of Architects (AIA) as a board member and as president in 2015. Presently he serves on the AIA Ohio board and as a council member to the AIA Ohio Valley Region.

Throughout his career, Hill has directed and designed a range of high-profile institutional projects, including the ultramodern LEED residence halls at University Cincinnati, Scioto Hall, and Morgens Hall, which garnered the state’s highest prize for design, an AIA Ohio Award of Merit.

“I have come to know Aaron very well through serving with him on the board of the Cleveland Chapter of the American Institute of Architects for the past three years,” Jack Alan Bialosky Jr. said. “He is a fine architect, an outstanding individual, and a great leader; I could not be more delighted that he has joined Bialosky Cleveland.”