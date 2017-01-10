Cleveland Business Connects

Gibson adds tax expertise to Walthall CPAs

New Walthall CPAs employee Amy J. Gibson will offer substantial expertise in the area...

Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel attorneys named to Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers lists

david-weibel-1x1

David Weibel

steve-kadish-1x1

Steve Kadish

matthew-kadish-1x1

Matthew Kadish

kevin-hinkel-1x1

Kevin Hinkel

karl-may-1x1

Karl May

dean-rooney-1x1

Dean Rooney

Six Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel attorneys were named to the 2017 Edition of Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.

Attorneys named to the 2017 The Best Lawyers in America list were Kevin M. Hinkel, Matthew F. Kadish, Stephen L. Kadish, Karl E. May, Dean M. Rooney, and David G. Weibel.

dan-hinkel-1x1

Dan Hinkel

Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel attorneys named to 2017 Super Lawyers list were: Hinkel, Matthew and Stephen Kadish, Rooney, Weibel, and Daniel P. Hinkel.

About Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel: Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel is comprised of a team of skilled attorneys who deliver high quality legal advice with integrity and common sense. Led by Stephen L. Kadish, Kevin M. Hinkel, and David G. Weibel, the firm represents individuals and closely-held businesses in income and estate tax, corporate and securities law matters, as well as litigation, commercial law, employment law and probate administration. Because of the firm’s core areas of expertise, transactional clients are often referred by other lawyers, accountants and financial advisors.

