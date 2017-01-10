The Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce named Visual Marking Systems CEO Dolf Kahle its 2016 Business Person of the Year. Since 1972 the chamber has recognized a member of the business community who has made an outstanding contribution to his or her business and to Twinsburg, making it a better place to live and work. The Business Person of the Year is described as someone who:

• Gives of themselves, more than what is expected.

• Is available and reliable when help is needed.

• Displays true concern and pride in our community and its people.

• Has made an extraordinary contribution to the leadership of their business in terms of growth and prominence in his or her field.

• Is involved with the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce, through membership, volunteerism, serving on a committee, etc.).

Nearly 35 years ago Kahle had what he now describes as “the most incredible opportunity” when, together with his father, he purchased a small screen-printing company with one printing press. Over the last three and a half decades, he has grown the business to 20 printing presses and has become more than just a screen printer. VMS has become a print provider that supplies high-quality product identification solutions for equipment manufacturers, public transit authorities, and fleet vehicle wraps, as well as nameplates and decals for use on products in industrial, medical, agricultural, retail and consumable products, and many more industrial applications in which labels and decals are required for product identification, operating instructions, and safety warnings.

Since 2001 Kahle has served as CEO of VMS, which operates a 50,000 square foot production facility on East Aurora Road in Twinsburg. The company moved to its current location from North Royalton in 1987 and added a second, 8,000 square foot vehicle wrap installation and removal facility across the street, to better serve its growing fleet graphics division. VMS now has the capacity for screen, digital, narrow web, wide-format, and latex roll-to-roll printing.

A widely respected member of the specialty printing industry, Kahle has served as chairman of the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association, chairman of the board for SPIRE, a roundtable network of CEOs in the specialty graphic industry, and board member for the National Association of Graphic and Product Identification Manufacturers. He currently serves on the Digital Graphics Group International board of directors. He was honored in 2014 as one of Smart Business Network’s 50 Smartest People.

“Dolf joined the Chamber in 1994, and Visual Marking Systems has been an outstanding partner supporting events such as the annual Chamber Golf Outing and the Community Clambake for many years,” Abby Schroll-Fechter, executive director for the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce, said. “This is an award for people who go above and beyond … that’s what Dolf does.”

Although VMS is known internationally for its signage, from logos and decals on corporate fleet vehicles to nameplates and decals for industrial, medical, agricultural and retail companies, the company has also produced signage and vehicle wraps for a number of local businesses and nonprofit organizations, including Twinsburg Parks and Recreation, Habitat for Humanity, Twinsburg Police and Fire Departments, the Twinsburg Public Library, Chiari & Syringomelia Foundation, and the Twinsburg Athletic Boosters.

Kahle has been married to his wife, Marilyn, for 33 years, and they have been residents of Solon since 1983, where they raised their three grown children, Dr. Megan Bauer, Krista Kahle, and Eric Kahle. In his spare time Kahle enjoys traveling and spending time with his family, playing golf, skiing, walking/running, and mentoring the next generation of business leaders.

About VMS: For more than 50 years, Visual Marking Systems has been leading the customized digital, screen and wide-format graphics industry, providing solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEM), point of purchase retail, public transportation, industrial consumables, and fleet graphics industries. An industry leader located in the Cleveland/Akron area, VMS employs more than 110 people and is considered one of the top 25 employers in the Twinsburg community. VMS is a high performance printer to America’s hardest working companies including Lincoln Electric, Stryker Medical, Amtrak, Enterprise Fleet Management, Davey Tree, Diebold, Rockwell Automation, Ridge Tool Company, and TenPoint Crossbow Technologies. VMS is an ISO facility that embraces the Lean Enterprise program, as well as a Professional Decal Application Alliance (PDAA) Master Certified Installer for the installation of vehicle/fleet graphics. For more information, please visit www.vmsinc.com.