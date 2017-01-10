Amy Ryder Wentz, an attorney in the Cleveland office of Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, on Jan. 6 was promoted to shareholder, effective five days earlier. Littler has now elevated 23 attorneys to shareholder status across the firm’s U.S. offices.

“Amy has displayed the highest professional standards, as well as a steadfast commitment to providing exemplary client service,” Bradley Sherman, office managing shareholder of the Columbus office, said. “On behalf of the firm, we congratulate her and look forward to her continued success at Littler.”

Wentz focuses her practice across the employment law spectrum, advising and representing clients on matters related to discrimination and harassment, leaves of absence and disability accommodation, workplace privacy and data security, and wrongful termination. She regularly appears in federal and state courts and defends against administrative charges before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, among others. Her diverse client roster spans a range of industries, including food service, health care, information technology, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications.

Active in the community, Wentz is the senior warden for Trinity Cathedral, the Cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio, and she has served on the vestry for the past five years. She also serves as a board member for Cleveland Montessori, as well as the Montessori High School at University Circle. Wentz maintains active memberships with national and regional bar associations and has been named a Rising Star by Ohio Super Lawyers consecutively since 2012.

She earned her J.D. from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and her B.A. from the University of Redlands.

