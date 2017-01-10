By Sunny K. Lurie Does your work culture energize or exhaust employees? Fostering wellbeing...
By Sunny K. Lurie
So what is “wellbeing?” It’s a focus on the whole person— from physical, emotional, intellectual, social, and career wellness — for happier, more productive employees. Workplace wellbeing programs are evolving rapidly as companies consider it to be a critical element for business success.
Organizations that follow the traditional single approach to physical wellness with Fitbits and blood work are often unable to sustain positive results. The broader new generation of wellness, connecting mind and body, is helping to ignite behavioral change and long-term performance. The concept of “whole-person wellbeing,” which was rare even 10 years ago, is growing in companies large and small. Organizations today are increasingly seeing young workers drawn to workplaces that value health and wellbeing.
Companies are asking employees broader questions about their wellbeing with an interest in what energizes them, helps them grow, and creates a sense of purpose. Wellbeing initiatives drive passion and success, with 46 percent of employees involved in a wellbeing program stating they are more engaged at work and 64 percent saying they are proud of their company culture.
According to the National Wellness Institute and Gallup, five key areas represent wellbeing of the total person, as shown below. There are easy ways to energize your workplace, even with limited resources. Here are ideas you can put into practice to touch each of the five key areas:
Health and wellbeing programs are evolving. Cleveland is a hub of health care innovation, and our employees can benefit from the latest workplace practices. A new year is a great time to begin the conversation about health and wellness in our organizations. Look for ways to regularly support wellbeing, mind, and body, and help your work culture thrive in 2017.
Sunny K. Lurie, Ph.D., is the CEO of Advanced Performance, which helps organizations maximize employee engagement, motivation, and performance by promoting organizational well-being.
