Ulmer & Berne LLP on Jan. 5 announced the promotions of five of its attorneys to partner — Daniel Gottesman, Richard Hamilton Jr., Jesse Lipcius, Brad Sobolewski, and Ulmer’s general counsel, Kenneth Zirm. Ulmer also elevated associate Evelyn Holmer to counsel. Excluding Lipcius, who is based in the firm’s Cincinnati office, each attorney is based in Cleveland.

“It is our privilege to promote this excellent group of attorneys,” Ulmer managing partner Scott Kadish said. “Danny, Rick, Jesse, Brad, Ken, and Evelyn have consistently demonstrated the skill and singular dedication to client service that we seek in all of our attorneys. Our clients rely on them every day to solve their most critical business challenges, and we are proud and fortunate to have them on our team.”

Previously an associate in Ulmer’s Business Law Practice Group, Gottesman represents public and private companies on a wide variety of corporate law matters, including mergers and acquisitions, private placements, equity financing, securities law and regulatory compliance, joint ventures, and general corporate matters. Gottesman also represents buyers and sellers in various commercial real estate acquisitions and sales, including multifamily, office, mixed use, and skilled nursing facilities. He earned his B.A. from Yeshiva University and his J.D. from the Fordham University School of Law.

Hamilton, who chairs the firm’s White Collar Practice, had been counsel since joining Ulmer in 2013. As a former federal prosecutor, including more than 20 years with the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Antitrust Division, Hamilton regularly advises clients on matters ranging from antitrust and competition-related issues, including cartel enforcement, to FCPA and myriad white collar criminal matters. Hamilton earned his B.A. from Youngstown State University, his J.D. from the Duquesne School of Law, and his LL.M. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law.

Previously an associate in Ulmer’s Construction Litigation Practice, Lipcius concentrates his practice on resolving disputes in the construction, real estate, employment, and financial services industries, representing clients throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois, ranging from publicly traded companies to specialty construction contractors. He earned his B.S. from George Mason University and his J.D. from the University of Dayton School of Law.

Sobolewski was promoted to partner from counsel in Ulmer’s Complex Business Litigation Practice. He represents clients in state and federal courts throughout the United States, defending companies in class actions and other complex commercial, banking, insurance, and trade secret, and non-compete litigation. Sobolewski earned his B.A. from Georgetown University and his J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School.

Zirm was named Ulmer’s General Counsel in 2016, having previously served as Professional Development Director. His client work focuses on advising clients in the media and communications space. He has defended reporters whose unpublished work product has been subpoenaed in criminal and civil trials, and litigated numerous major news access and defamation cases involving First Amendment rights. Zirm has also defended major media corporations in copyright infringement litigation. He earned his B.A. from Bethany College and his J.D. from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Holmer had been an associate in Ulmer’s Mergers and Acquisitions Practice before her promotion to counsel. She represents clients on a variety of corporate law matters, including mergers and acquisitions, general corporate law, private placements, and equity financing transactions. Holmer earned her B.S. from Emerson College and her J.D. from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

About Ulmer: At Ulmer, the focus is on exceeding client expectations and delivering superior, customized legal solutions for an exceptional value. From offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Chicago, and Boca Raton, the firm’s attorneys serve as counselors and partners to a wide range of sophisticated clients to help them solve their complex challenges and achieve their goals.

