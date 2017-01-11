By Kris McGuigan

With the New Year upon us, it’s time to take control of your career and your life. While technology can often serve as a distraction and diversion from work, certain software can boost your productivity and launch you toward your goals.

Master your career in 2017 with these helpful apps:

Organize your life with Evernote: Evernote is a cross-platform app designed for note taking, organizing, and archiving. Capturing random thoughts, reminders, call notes, and more, it serves as an external brain for storing and organizing every stream of consciousness you may have. Loaded with powerful organization, formatting and sharing options, Evernote’s free version lets users upload 60MB worth of content monthly, with paid accounts allowing more options.

Boost your productivity with Boomerang: Feeling overwhelmed from the flood of emails inundating your inbox? It’s time to check out Boomerang. With this must-have productivity app, you can write an email now and schedule it to be sent automatically at the perfect time. It also helps you automate follow-up and reminds you when someone has not responded to your message. Imagine not having to spend time and mental energy on items like “E-mail Company X if you have not heard from them by Monday.”

Practice mindfulness with Headspace: Live a happier, healthier life with just 10 minutes of meditation a day on the Headspace app. A mindfulness app can be a lifesaver, whether you’re dealing with the stress of searching for a new project or just trying to get through an average day with your sanity intact. Headspace offers a simple, no-nonsense approach to building a mindfulness practice, bringing greater awareness to healthy behaviors and laying the foundation for a change in attitude.

Invest in your future with Acorns: It can be challenging to develop positive saving habits to secure your future. In fact, a recent study done by PricewaterhouseCoopers found nearly 50 percent of Millennials don’t believe they could come up with $2,000 if an emergency arose in the next month, and 30 percent routinely overdraw on their checking accounts. Automating good behaviors can take human error and emotions out of the process. To help get your financial situation under control, tap a savings app like Acorns that rounds up your purchases and deposits the change into a savings account automatically.

Store key documents in the cloud with DropBox: If you get that email on your commute and time is of the essence, you will be grateful for an app like Dropbox. By storing your key documents in a secure cloud where you can access and share them any time, you bring your virtual office with you no matter where you go. In a few clicks, the quote is on its way to the prospective client – and you did not have to put your day on hold to get it done.

Access an all-in-one news source with Flipboard: Stop spending hours trolling different websites to track down the latest industry trends. Flipboard is the award-winning social magazine used by millions of people every day. It offers a single location to keep up on all your interests and have trending stories and articles fed straight to your phone. Users can sign up for topical updates from a variety of websites and blogs or add custom subscriptions from sources like RSS.

Manage your social media presence with Hootsuite: Build your online brand and get the most out of each post with Hootsuite. The app is a platform for managing social media and shares your content at the best possible times throughout the day so that your followers and fans see your updates more often. With a user-friendly dashboard, Hootsuite supports social network integrations for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube, and many more.

Whatever your career goals for 2017, technology can offer the boost you may need to improve productivity while reducing stress.

Kris McGuigan is Cleveland’s only Academy Certified Resume Writer and a trusted career advisor. She is the founder and president of Professional Courage, LLC and would love to connect with readers at www.linkedin.com/in/professionalcourage. She can be also reached at (216) 403-5243.