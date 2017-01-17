ACRT Inc., a utility services and consulting firm, added Dave Pavlich as chief information officer, as the company pursues new ways of combining information and technology for the benefit of its customers.

Pavlich, born and raised in Northeast Ohio, has spent his career in information technology, having occupied several IT leadership roles with various national organizations. His expertise in this area will better enable ACRT to serve its customers with critical insight as information and technology continues to play a larger role in all areas of its business.

“I’m very excited to join ACRT,” Pavlich said. “I’m coming in knowing that I’m joining a great team of people, and with a great team of people, you can accomplish the most challenging of goals in front of you. I’m excited to leverage my skills in a new industry to better help ACRT deliver effective and innovative solutions to our customers.”

As ACRT expands its service offerings in the utility space, being able to take advantage of information and apply insights to its customers’ businesses will be of utmost importance, says ACRT President and CEO Mike Weidner.

“We’re always looking at how we can bring new ideas to our customers,” Weidner said. “Bringing Dave on board will help us strengthen that commitment to innovation.”

Pavlich holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Kent State University. He is a board member of the Rainey Institute in Cleveland and is a past board member and chair of the Investment Team for Cleveland’s Social Venture Partnership.