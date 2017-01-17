The Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau awarded a total of $55,000 to 22 Summit County organizations as part of its 2017 Partnerships in Motion Destination Development Grant Program.

Grantees include: Akron Art Museum, $5,000; Akron BMX, $2,500; Akron Children’s Museum, $3,150; Akron Marathon Race Series, $2,500; ArtsNow, $4,500; Cascade Locks Park Association, $1,400; City of Barberton, $1,500; Conservancy of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, $1,500; Countryside Conservancy, $1,000; Downtown Akron Partnership, $4,000; Hale Farm & Village, $2,000; All-American Soap Box Derby, $2,500; Leadership Akron, $2,250; Ohio Shakespeare Festival, $2,000; RDA Hotel Management, $3,500; Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, $2,000; The Summit County Historical Society of Akron Ohio, $3,500; Summit Metro Parks, $1,000; Tuesday Musical Association, $1,500; Wandering Aesthetics, $750; Weathervane Community Playhouse, $2,500; and World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational, $4,450.

The program is designed to assist qualifying tourism entities with efforts to enhance and increase tourism in Summit County, including projects that increase the tourism market share and grow the tourism industry. The goals of the program include: 1.) increase overnight stays in Akron/Summit County; 2.) promote a positive image and increase visibility of Akron/Summit County attractions; 3.) increase expenditures by visitors to Akron/Summit County; and 4.) provide programs and activities beneficial to attracting additional tourists.

“With a record-setting number of submissions, determining this year’s recipients required an especially close review of each for adherence to the program criteria,” Gregg Mervis, CVB president and CEO, said. “We’re very excited to do our part in supporting our hospitality industry partners’ goals, objectives and projects, as their efforts sustain our vibrant visitor economy. Our thanks and appreciation extends to all of the applicants for their work in making our community the wonderful place we get to call home.”