Ulmer & Berne LLP this month added George Hicks and Jennifer Monty Rieker as counsel in its Consumer and Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in Ulmer’s Cleveland office, both attorneys joined the firm from the Cleveland office of Weltman, Weinberg & Reis, LPA.

“George and Jennifer are outstanding attorneys with extensive experience in consumer finance litigation and financial regulatory matters who will fill important needs of our clients in the financial services space,” Frances Floriano Goins, head of Ulmer’s Consumer and Commercial Litigation Practice, said. “This is an area in which the high caliber of our work continues to generate strong client demand, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our clients the outstanding skill and dedication of these fine attorneys.”

The firm also added veteran healthcare attorney Anne Strassfeld as counsel in its Cleveland office. Strassfeld brings with her more than two decades of experience providing legal counsel to healthcare clients as both outside and in-house counsel. She has served in executive leadership and senior counsel positions with large, integrated healthcare systems, including major private and public academic medical centers.

“Anne’s health care pedigree combines high-level client advocacy at several of the nation’s premier law firms, with experience helping to run the legal departments of major health systems,” Scott Kadish, Ulmer’s managing partner, said. “It’s a rare skillset that we know will serve our clients exceptionally well. We are thrilled to welcome Anne back to the firm.”

Hicks focuses his practice primarily on commercial litigation, particularly for clients operating in the consumer finance, commercial banking, and commercial business sectors. He has substantial experience resolving consumer and commercial litigation, and complex commercial foreclosure matters for clients in federal and state courts throughout the country. A retired U.S. Navy Captain, Hicks began his legal career as in-house counsel at First Energy, where he was heavily involved with complex commercial litigation, line contact litigation, premises liability litigation, real estate litigation, and electrical utility regulatory issues. Hicks earned his B.S. from the United States Naval Academy and his J.D. from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Monty Rieker focuses her practice on consumer finance litigation and financial compliance matters. She successfully defends and resolves cases including alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Truth in Lending Act, and the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act. Monty Rieker also has deep experience with contested foreclosures, and in handling complex commercial matters for a broad range of clients. Monty Rieker also provides in-depth compliance services to her clients, including preparing for regulatory reviews, drafting policies and procedures, developing training programs and compliance management systems, reviewing outside vendors, and responding to regulatory examinations. Monty Rieker earned her B.A. from DePauw University and her J.D. from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

Strassfeld focuses her practice on advising healthcare industry clients on a full range of issues, with emphasis on strategic responses to health care reform initiatives. Her experience includes strategic business transactions including acquisitions, mergers, affiliations and joint ventures, business planning, fraud and abuse laws and regulations, corporate compliance, complex contracts, hospital/physician relations, physician employment, medical staff and peer review matters, accreditation, managed care, corporate governance, tax-exempt organizations and a broad range of other matters of interest to health care clients. With a career evenly divided between law firm and in-house counsel practice, and volunteer service as board chair of a federally qualified health center, Strassfeld’s informed perspective on the challenges health care clients face enables her to provide counsel that incorporates a 360-degree view of the industry landscape.