Corrigan Krause promoted Henry (Hank) F. Gingerich and Dennis M. Dlugosz to equity directors.

Gingerich served most recently as a director in the tax department at Corrigan Krause and has more than 20 years of experience specializing in tax compliance for closely held businesses and individuals, tax research, and succession planning. A graduate of The Ohio State University, he has experience working with manufacturing companies, auto dealerships, and clients in the retail and real estate industries.

Dlugosz, formerly a director in Corrigan Krause’s assurance services department, leads the construction and real estate services niche focus groups. A graduate of Youngstown State University, he has an expertise in servicing clients with closely-held businesses, both with consulting and tax needs. Dlugosz has been an invaluable generator of innovation for Corrigan Krause’s internal systems and processes.

Managing Director Tom Harrison said, “The quality of work that Dennis and Hank produce as well as their dedication to their families, profession, and clients is undeniable.”

About Corrigan Krause CPA’s: Corrigan Krause is a mid-size CPA firm with locations in Westlake, Ohio, and Solon, Ohio, specializing in servicing closely-held businesses since 1989. Corrigan Krause provides various accounting, tax, compliance, and consulting solutions to the challenges that small companies face in the ever-changing business environment. Corrigan Krause takes pride in working as business advocates, providing value-added personalized service and building long-term relationships to help position clients for the future. Corrigan Krause is also an independent member of MSI Global Alliance, a worldwide organization of professional accounting firms and business advisors in more than 100 countries. This affiliation provides access to industry-focused experts in major cities around the world.