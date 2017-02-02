Jason D. Copsey joined Falls Communications, one of the largest full-service, strategic communications and investor relations firms in the Midwest, as an account executive. He will work on several key agency account teams.

Prior to joining Falls, Copsey worked as a public relations consultant. He previously held positions with Columbia Gas of Ohio and the American Red Cross in Toledo and also has worked on political campaigns.

Copsey graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in communications.

About Falls Communications: Falls Communications is one of the largest and fastest-growing full-service communications and investor relations firms in the Midwest. We work as true partners with our clients, taking a strategic approach in providing creative, highly effective solutions in a variety of industries with a local, regional, national and international focus. Our core competencies include media relations, marketing communications, corporate communications, investor relations, crisis communications, digital marketing and brand strategy.