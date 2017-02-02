Andrew J. Natale, partner and chair of the Construction Practice Group at Frantz Ward LLP, on Jan. 29 was inducted into the Diocese of Cleveland CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) Hall of Fame. The Youth and Young Adult Ministry and CYO Office along with the Diocese of Cleveland CYO Athletic Advisory Committee hosted this year’s awards luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel in Beachwood.

Natale has been involved with the CYO for 15 years as a 7th and 8th grade football coach at the Catholic church of St. Rita in Solon. “I am honored to be inducted,” he said. “Words can’t describe how rewarding it is to have the opportunity to help shape the lives of young men both on and off the field. I have enjoyed every minute.”

Natale’s law practice is devoted solely to construction, representing general contractors, design/builders, surety companies, subcontractors, specialty trades, suppliers, manufacturers, developers, lenders, owners, and design professionals in all aspects of construction law, including arbitration, mediation and complex commercial litigation. He has extensive experience with construction-related litigation, mediation, arbitration, claims management and avoidance, insurance coverage, and contract negotiation. He also has represented and counseled project participants for decades in, among other things, construction project risk management and project documentation, claims development and defense, lien and bond claim issues, schedule disputes, extra work and defective work issues, insurance coverage matters, and competitive bid contests. Natale has vast experience representing construction bond surety companies with all types of project disputes, including default and termination claims and defective work claims. He is well-recognized nationally for his extensive experience as an arbitrator and mediator for complex construction disputes.

