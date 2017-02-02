The Board of Directors of the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) on Jan. 27 elected Adam Friedrick, Medina County Commissioner, to board president for 2017. He has served on NOACA’s Board since 2014. The agency, which conducts transportation and environmental planning for Northeast Ohio, appoints board presidents to one-year terms.

Friedrick, a United States Marine Corps Captain, was elected Medina County Commissioner in 2010. He grew up in Lakewood and is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Friedrick laid out to his fellow board members the principles for a successful 2017. “I continually ask myself one question,” he said. “What is in the best interest of the taxpayers?” Friedrick explained to the board that to meet that mission, they should, “Show up. Show up prepared. And show up on time.”

“Commissioner Friedrick is a successful businessman and county commissioner who has honed his leadership skills in the military. I look forward to working with him in his new role as NOACA board president,” NOACA Executive Director Grace Gallucci said. “There is no doubt that we will have a very disciplined and productive 2017 under his stewardship.”

About NOACA: The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is a transportation and environmental planning agency that represents state, county, city, village, and township officials in Greater Cleveland. NOACA addresses the transportation, air quality, and water quality needs of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties. The agency and its partners cooperatively develop and implement plans to ensure that travel throughout the region is safe, cost-effective and environmentally sound. NOACA’s vision is to STRENGTHEN regional cohesion, PRESERVE existing infrastructure, and BUILD a sustainable multimodal transportation system to SUPPORT economic development and ENHANCE quality of life in Northeast Ohio.