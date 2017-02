Jackson Lewis, one of the country’s preeminent workplace law firms, promoted Cleveland attorney Daniel Messeloff to principal. He is one of the firm’s 21 newly elevated principals.

“Our new principals embody many of the important traits that help make an attorney successful at Jackson Lewis,” Vincent A. Cino, firm chairman, said. “Elevating these outstanding attorneys to the ranks of principal make Jackson Lewis a stronger firm, ensuring depth of expertise in various practice areas and the firm’s commitment to servicing our clients across the country.”