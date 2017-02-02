Volk Optical appointed Jyoti Gupta to the position of president following the move of Pete Mastores from long-time Volk president to chief commercial officer on the company’s board.

In her new role Gupta will be responsible for providing strategic and tactical direction to support the future growth of Volk’s global sales and operations. This includes driving the development of new products to serve unmet needs in the ophthalmic imaging and diagnostic and surgical lens spaces.

Dr. Gupta comes to Volk from Unilife Corp., where she served as vice president and general manager of Advanced Drug Delivery Systems, responsible for the development and growth of its syringe business. Prior to Unilife, she held strategic marketing roles at Becton Dickinson and was involved in clinical research at Medtronic Spine and Biologics. Dr. Gupta also serves as an adviser to early state startups originating out of universities.

She earned a Ph.D. in chemical and biomolecular engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, Ga.). She also holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Christian Brothers University in Memphis.

“Jyoti’s experience in the medical space will be invaluable to Volk as we develop products that keep pace with key advances in the diagnosis and treatment of eye disease,” Mastores said. “Under her guidance, Volk’s portable imaging devices will continue to evolve, as camera and software technology improve. We will also continue to expand our diagnostic and surgical lens lines, including single-use lenses, developing new offerings to meet the demands of the latest procedures and treatment protocols.”

About Volk: Volk Optical is an industry leader in aspheric ophthalmic lenses for the diagnosis and treatment of the human eye, and portable diagnostic imaging devices. Glass lens construction and the company’s patented double aspheric technology result in the highest resolution imaging with the best stereopsis for precision diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical work. Volk’s portable, electronic, digital imaging devices are building the foundation for the future of ophthalmology, optometry, and general medicine. The company is based in Mentor and has representatives and distributors around the world.