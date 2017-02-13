All-star chefs from local catering companies will give attendees a good taste of their expertise

Five of Greater Cleveland’s top corporate event caterers — each a finalist in the annual Connectors Choice Awards — will operate culinary stations at the March 1 CCA ceremony at Tenk West Bank in the Flats.

Chefs representing A Taste of Excellence, Driftwood Catering, Hungry Bee, Lago Custom Events, and Marigold Catering will entertain more than 450 attendees. Each company is a CCA finalist in the categories of Offsite Caterer of the Year and/or Onsite Caterer of the Year.

The 5-9 p.m. event, hosted by Cleveland Business Connects magazine and parent company Contempo Communications, exclamates the 10th anniversary of the Connectors Choice Awards, which honors the Northeast Ohio corporate events industry and business networking community. Ninety-nine finalists are spread across 21 categories, the winners of which will be announced during a 6-7:45 p.m. awards ceremony.

A 5 p.m. hour of networking will precede the awards ceremony, headlined by the culinary showcase. Marigold Catering, the contracted vendor at Tenk West Bank, will oversee the 8 p.m. post-awards dinner.

“This is a showcase of the top caterers in our region and their culinary offerings,” CBC Publisher Renee DeLuca Dolan said. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Marigold and Tenk and the other caterers to allow this showcase of talent all in one venue for this special celebration of the best of best in the industry. It’s been something we’ve wanted to do for 10 years.”

A current look at the culinary showcase lineup and offerings:

• Lago Custom Events owner/chef Fabio Salerno and Salerno Group corporate chef Mario Santo Domingo will serve arancini (fried risotto ball, filled with fresh bufala mozzerella, topped with basil aioli) and roasted cauliflower (braised in Calabrian chili, garlic, parmesan and parsley).

• Hungry Bee will be represented by co-owner chefs Jimmy and Kimberly Gibson, who will provide assorted petite fruit fry pies.

• Marigold Catering chefs will serve herbed shaved prime rib, marrow foam, and rosemary focaccia.

DeLuca Dolan and a chef representing Marigold Catering will appear on WKYC’s Live on Lakeside show Monday, Feb. 20. She will do so with Lago’s Salerno on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The show airs from noon to 12:30 p.m. on channel 3.

For CCA ticket and sponsor info and other details, go to http://bit.ly/CCAevent2017

To view a CCA video, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8HwC7_EH44&t=1s