What kinds of networking events are worth going to? First, start with the “what” — What are your networking objectives? What do you want to accomplish at the event? The “what” drives the “who” — Who do you need to meet/talk with to accomplish your objectives? Who are your targets of opportunity? If you know them, fine. Follow up by phone, email or text. If you only know them in functional terms – IT managers, small business owners, etc. — then the “who” drives the “where.” Go where they are — the meetings or events where large numbers of your targets attend and networking is allowed and encouraged. If you’re a member, great. If not, most organizations welcome guests. So the “what” drives the “who,” and the “who” drives the “where.”

What questions/follow-up strategies should a tech professional employ at/after these events? Networking is all about sharing information. In 1982 John Naisbit defined it in ‘MegaTrends’ as the “exchange of ideas, information, and resources.” That’s where it all starts. Nothing new, trendy, high tech or sexy.

So, question No. 1 is “ What are my networking objectives?” as indicated above. Questions No. 2 — “ What kind of information will I seek to accomplish those objectives?” During the event, keep asking “ Who should I meet that can help me accomplish my objectives OR that I can help?” When meeting strangers, start with “ What do you do/does (name of company) do?” At the end of a short conversation, ask “ May I give you my card so we can keep in touch?” Don’t do it up front. Upon returning to work, ask “ Who should I follow up with about what and when?” When following up by phone, after briefly reminding the person where you met, ask “ Is this a good time for a brief chat?” Conclude the brief chat with “ Is there anything I or someone I know can help you with?”

So Tekkies everywhere rise up … join the varsity team and network as well — or better — than the rest of us.