How to wear Pantone’s color of the year, ‘Greenery’ (or some version of it)

By Traci McBride

So much happens in our lives to finish up one year and begin a new one. It can be daunting to try to keep up. So let me help you take one thing off your plate – infusing the color of the year, Greenery, into your everyday life.

You might wonder why it matters. Knowing a trend or two will keep you relevant, modern, and fresh. Kicking up your wardrobe gives you energy, especially moving into a new year.

I will say the Pantone color Greenery is a warm undertone, so it’s not for everyone to wear near your face. Those of you that have cool undertones will be better served searching out cooler bluebased Kelly Green, especially near your face. Otherwise, you could look tired and sick.

Greenery2Just a dab will do ya! To freshen a wardrobe, a new tank or tee under a blazer for the office or a jean jacket for the weekend will be just the touch you need. Of course, if you are in love with green, a great fitting dress in your signature green will surely make you happy all day long. Be creative when bringing a new color into your closet  — play with combinations to best show it off.

We don’t want to leave the guys out when thinking color and combinations that easily work into their everyday life. Regardless of dressing up Greenery tones with trousers or wearing casually, be deliberate with color, pattern, and texture.

Greenery5Stand out for all the right reasons in every area of your life. Breathe fresh energy into this best tool in your toolbox to make an indelible impression.

Traci McBride has been the chief stylist at TeeMcBee Image Consulting since 2008. She is certified by Stacy London of TLC fame. Her secret power is to help others see themselves through different eyes while celebrating and loving their authentic selves. She offers complimentary phone consultations. Questions can also be emailed to her at Traci@TeeMcBee.com.

