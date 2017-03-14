When speaking of health and wellness, who better to facilitate a discussion on the topic than the Cleveland Clinic’s chief wellness officer?

Michael Roizen, MD, will oversee the Amplify Speaker Series luncheon April 26 at the Tudor Arms Hotel at University Circle. Presented by Contempo Communications, the event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while examining a holistic approach to wellness.

Dr. Roizen, a practicing anesthesiologist and internist at the Cleveland Clinic, has authored or co-authored five No. 1 New York Times best-selling books. He founded the RealAge metric, which encourages consumers to maximize their health and wellness by making their “RealAge” younger.

A panel of four will include Cleveland Clinic colleagues Kristin Kirkpatrick and Holly Thacker, MD.

Kirkpatrick, the manager of wellness nutrition services at the Clinic’s Wellness Institute, will focus on diet and nutrition. The registered dietician is the co-author of “Skinny Liver: A Proven Program to Prevent and Reverse the New Silent Epidemic—Fatty Liver Disease,” which was released in January.

Dr. Thacker will speak to women’s health. She is the director of the clinic’s Center for Specialized Women’s Health and executive director of its national program, Speaking of Women’s Health.

Mental and emotional health will be discussed by panelist Johni Fiber. She is the director of outpatient services at Highland Springs Behavioral Hospital in Highland Hills.

Panelist Pamela Vanone will examine financial wellness. She is a financial advisor and account executive with Chapman and Chapman, a Twinsburg-based regional employee benefits consulting firm.

Tickets can be purchased for $45 at www.cbcmagazine.com/amplify2017.

Sponsors include Cleveland Clinic, Highland Springs, Chapman and Chapman, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, and Cleveland Corporate Challenge.

This is the first of three Amplify events in 2017. The second luncheon, which will revolve around Greater Cleveland development, will occur June 28 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.