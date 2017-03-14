Cleveland — The Austin Co., a design, engineering, construction, and location-consulting firm with offices nationally, announced the following promotions at its Cleveland office:
- Susan Riffle, manager of communications
- Matt Bedee, supervisory architect
- Hope Hayes, senior HR generalist
- Billiejo LeSage, designer
In addition, the company hired the following Cleveland-based employees:
- Mike Zaruches, senior electrical estimator
- Svetlana Sikanda, senior mechanical engineer
- Tom Morris, senior project Construction manager
- Charles Slife, location consultant
- Kyle Johnson, location consultant
