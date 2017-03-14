Cleveland Business Connects

New director of outpatient services joins Highland Springs Hospital

Highland Springs Hospital has hired Johni Fiber as its director of outpatient services. She...

Cleveland office of Austin Co. celebrates promotions, hirings

primarylogo_USECleveland — The Austin Co., a design, engineering, construction, and location-consulting firm with offices nationally, announced the following promotions at its Cleveland office:

  • Susan Riffle, manager of communications
  • Matt Bedee, supervisory architect
  • Hope Hayes, senior HR generalist
  • Billiejo LeSage, designer

In addition, the company hired the following Cleveland-based employees:

  • Mike Zaruches, senior electrical estimator
  • Svetlana Sikanda, senior mechanical engineer
  • Tom Morris, senior project Construction manager
  • Charles Slife, location consultant
  • Kyle Johnson, location consultant

 

