The Cleveland Pops Orchestra named Lynn Krause its new chief development officer and Michael Duniec its new executive assistant to the president/CEO and director of social media.

Krause’s experience includes more than 20 years within the corporate and nonprofit sectors leading organizations toward revenue growth. As CDO, she will develop and expand fundraising efforts in NEO for the Cleveland Pops organization. Through maintaining ongoing relationships with major donors, both corporate and individual, Krause will also oversee special events, volunteer programs, and grant funding as well as lead the organization toward achieving the 2020 Vision Campaign.

Duniec has more than seven years of experience with online social media marketing, including the deployment of six corporate brands across all types of social media platforms. He also is experienced in the small business and enterprise-level environment of varying executive level tasks that he will help accomplish. He is a graduate of Kent States University’s BBA Entrepreneurship and Marketing program and holds an Associates of Applied Science from the Air Force.