Corporate Event Production Company of the Year — Rock The House

Rock The House had a hand in creating more than 1,200 special events in 2016, including partnerships with prestigious organizations that included MetroHealth, Cleveland Clinic, JACK Cleveland Casino, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, Republican National Convention, and Cleveland Cavaliers. RNC officials contracted Rock The House to provide cutting-edge audio, video, lighting, staging, creative design, and talent and entertainment for nearly 40 special events throughout the seven-day extravaganza. At Grays Armory, Rock The House built a patriotism-inspired stage for the Republican Party of Cuyahoga County. The stage provided guests with eight uniquely independent entertainment and production experiences while using the same complement of equipment. Being an older building, many capabilities needed to be assessed and updated. For Rock The House to install the required amount of audio and visual equipment needed to produce the event successfully, it met numerous times with the venue, secret service, engineers, RNC representatives, and city officials to ensure everything was in place by the time the event rolled around in July. The company faced many obstacles during its time at the RNC. This included lack of electrical power, which resulted in bringing in additional power generators and other essential equipment. Unknown traffic patterns and restricted areas tested our team’s ability to properly load in the equipment for the event. Due to these restrictions, flexibility and rapid response of our team were critical to ensure the event remained on schedule. With the Scott Hamilton Cares gala, Rock The House was awarded the full production contract for the first time. RTHAV brought in multiple lighting elements, large format projectors, an array of supplemental video monitors, digital iPad guest registration, and a stunning photo opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind experience for the gala’s guests. At BizConCLE, Rock The House designers were able to create an incredible stage design and breakout center covering two different floors of Cleveland Public Auditorium.

Runners-up: GhostLight Productions; Raise the Roof; Solus Lighting; Vincent Lighting Systems.

CCA WINNER TIMELINE

2016 — Rock The House

2015 — GhostLight Productions

2014 — GhostLight Productions

2013 — Rock The House

2012 — GhostLight Productions

2011 — Rock The House

2010 — Rock The House

2009 — Rock The House

2008 — Colortone Staging and Rentals

2007 — Colortone Staging and Rentals