Corporate Event Rental Company Of The Year — Event Source

Not surprisingly, every record was broken for Event Source in 2016. “While we were simultaneously supporting rentals at events for the Lake Erie Monsters, who won the Calder Cup, the Pittsburgh Penguins, who won the Stanley Cup, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won the NBA Finals, we were planning, quoting, and staffing for the Republican National Convention!” President John Bibbo says. The Cavaliers championship series proved memorable for Event Source, which provided rentals for Quicken Loans Arena’s Aramark, the Cavs players, media outlets, private watch parties, and the venues who hosted the Golden State Warriors. Plans were as last minute as ever. Every day final rental orders would be determined by the NBA championship games from the night before. Event rental specialists and delivery teams were up late watching the games and then back at it early to implement plans accordingly. Before Game 7, it became evident that Cleveland had a chance of winning, and a celebration in the city could happen. With the unprecedented nature of this event, Event Source became a hub for the event professions working on the celebratory parade. “Our event rental specialists worked with a variety of clients and each other internally to bring cohesion to the chaos that unfolded as soon as the Cavs won the NBA Finals,” Bibbo says. “Our staff members were the best possible people in the city to know the roads, the venues, and of course the magnitude of the event. One of our favorite moments of 2016 was seeing the Cavaliers celebrate with the city all while sitting on our rental chairs.” The RNC was the biggest event that our company has ever handled. It provided the highest number of rentals and the most contracts in a short time period in the history of our company. By the time mid-October came around, Event Source was handling all of the rentals at the World Series Gala hosted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “By that time, Cleveland event professionals and our staff were so in sync,” Bibbo says. “Our customers really knew our newest inventory by then as well.”

Runners-up: A Touch of Class Limousine Service; All Occasions Party Rental; Everything Tented; L’Nique Specialty Linen Rental.

CCA WINNER TIMELINE

2016 — Event Source

2015 — AAble Rents

2014 — L’Nique Linens

2013 — Event Source

2012 — Everything Tented

2011 — Event Source

2010 — Event Source

2009 — Event Source

2008 — Event Source