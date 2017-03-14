Cleveland Business Connects

New director of outpatient services joins Highland Springs Hospital

Highland Springs Hospital has hired Johni Fiber as its director of outpatient services. She...

Falls Communications expands account team, service offerings

Evelyn GreeneCleveland – Falls Communications, a strategic communications and investor relations firm, expanded its capabilities by adding industry veteran Evelyn Greene as market research director.

Greene specializes in using business-to-business executive interviews, surveys and focus groups, along with quantitative analysis, to sleuth out competitive intelligence; assess customer satisfaction and buying behavior; support new product and technology development; and strengthen market strategy.

She joined Falls after spending 25 years with The Research Investment. There, she designed and managed numerous market studies, wrote analyses on a variety of business topics and conducted research in a wide range of industries. Greene began her career as a research analyst at Union Carbide Corp. She also held positions at National Economic Research Associates (NERA) and McKinsey & Co.

She is a lecturer and mentor for EDGE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to economic development in Northeast Ohio. She has also served as a mentor for a class in Marketing Insight Management and as a guest lecturer, both at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management.

Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from New York University.

