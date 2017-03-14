Cleveland Business Connects

New director of outpatient services joins Highland Springs Hospital

Highland Springs Hospital has hired Johni Fiber as its director of outpatient services. She...

Salvation Army of Summit County names new advisory board members

Salvation ArmyAkron — The Salvation Army of Summit County announced the addition of 10 new members to its advisory board:

  • Patrick Bravo, executive director, Summit County Land Bank, president, Akron Public Schools Board
  • Charlene DeJournett, retired patient navigator, Center for Urologic Health
  • Heather Lorenzon, senior director of corporate and foundation relations, Summa Foundation
  • David Plate, senior advisor, executive in residence, Cleveland Clinic Akron General
  • Mary Raitano, director of refugee resettlement, International Institute
  • Todd Tober, president, Tober Building Co.
  • Erin Victor, senior account manager, Lasting Impressions Event Rental, founder, Akron Snow Angels
  • Olivia Wakeling, freelance marketing and development professional

“Our advisory board is very engaged, and we value the thoughtful direction, wisdom, and compassion of these community leaders who have chosen to share their time and experience with the Salvation Army,” Chairman Susan Flowers said. “Each has been carefully selected for the skills, knowledge, and community awareness they represent. Their support and spheres of influence are invaluable to achieving our mission in Summit County.”

Community volunteers Robert Kulinski and Susan Pierson had joined the board in 2016. Both had served as nonprofit executives in the Akron area.

