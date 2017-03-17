Highland Springs Hospital has hired Johni Fiber as its director of outpatient services. She will oversee the clinical and operational aspects of the outpatient office.

Fiber has been in the behavioral health field for almost 15 years, serving in a variety of clinical roles. She has clinical expertise in the treatment of addiction, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and gender and sexuality.

Over the past eight years Fiber has served in a number of leadership roles, overseeing federal, state, and private grants, business development, and relationship cultivation.

Fiber obtained her Master of Education in Community Counseling from Kent State University in 2004 and her Bachelor of Art from The University of Akron in psychology in 2001. She is a licensed professional clinical counselor with supervision endorsement.