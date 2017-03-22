By Colleen Harding

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing my final corporate protocol piece for CBC.

Thank you, CBC, for allowing me the opportunity to present these articles. It has been a joy to write about current protocol practices in the Cleveland market. I hope you have found my information to be valuable and beneficial to your businesses and your own self-presentation. Good social skills set us apart. They give a competitive edge to those who consider others when meeting, speaking, presenting, dressing, and socializing.

I hope to write again someday with current protocol trends. Until then, thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to make protocol a priority and to read my articles.

It has been a pleasure.

Colleen Harding is a protocol coach and the founder of the Cleveland School of Etiquette and Corporate Protocol. She can be reached at (216) 970-5889 and clevelandetiquette@gmail.com.