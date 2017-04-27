NOCHE and CBC Magazine Announce Winners of The Expys Awards for 2017!

CLEVELAND, April 21, 2017: The Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education (NOCHE) and Cleveland Business Connects Magazine (CBC) revealed the winners of The Expys 2017 to a sold-out crowd at The Expys awards luncheon on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Windows on the River.

Now celebrating its seventh year, The Expys is an annual awards event that recognizes the best interns, advisors, supervisor/mentors and internship programs in Northeast Ohio. Between August and December of 2016, hundreds of nominations were submitted for six categories: Best Large Company Internship, Best Small Company Internship, Best Supervisor/Mentor, Best College Advisor, Coolest Internship and Best Intern. A panel of independent judges reviewed all of the nominations and made their selections for winners in each category as follows:

Best Intern: Margaret Currie (Baldwin Wallace University, Ronald McDonald House Charities NEO)

(Baldwin Wallace University, Ronald McDonald House Charities NEO) Best Supervisor/Mentor: Teri Paridon (The Sherwin Williams Company)

(The Sherwin Williams Company) Best College Advisor: Kelly Krakowski (Kent State University)

(Kent State University) Coolest Internship: Hyland Software

Best Large Company Internship: KeyBank

Best Small Company Internship: Kleidon & Associates

“Congratulations and continued success to all of the winners for The Expys 2017,” said NOCHE’s president Holly Harris Bane. “Internships and co-ops connect education to the world of work. That connection is vital to the health of our economy both now and in the future.”

New this year, NOCHE presented honorary awards to three of the region’s best and most innovative internship programs that have been newly established over the past three years. The honorees for 2017 were:

Aqua Boot Camp (honorary award accepted by Ally Elias )

(honorary award accepted by ) Fathom (honorary award accepted by Elizabeth Lynch )

(honorary award accepted by ) Insivia (honorary award accepted by Andy Halko)

Internships provide valuable experience for students to connect classroom learning to professional practice while providing employers with top talent. NOCHE offers employer workshops and training to help employers establish new internship programs or improve existing ones. NOCHE’s signature regional internship program, NEO Talent Exchange, connects students, employers and internship opportunities in collaboration with the region’s colleges and universities.

For more information about building successful internship programs, or about The Expys, contact NOCHE Associate Vice President for Programs, Brenda Davis Smith at bdavissmith@noche.org or 216.302.3242.

###