The Amplify Luncheon Series created by Founder/President Renée DeLuca Dolan kicked off on Wednesday, April 16 at The Tudor Arms Hotel Cleveland, a DoubleTree by Hilton

CLEVELAND, OH – Companies from the Health Care, Insurance, Hospital, Wellness and Service Industries welcomed 165 attendees to listen to 12-minute, monologue style, presentations from the following world-renowned doctors and practitioners.

· Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RD Manager of Wellness Nutrition Services, Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute discussed diet and nutrition and three things primarily to improve our liver and overall health: #1 Eat More “Food,” Less Sugar, #2 Get Comfortable with Color, #3 Take Joy with Soy, #4 Get a Good Gut, #5 eliminate toxins and #6 Eat Foods that are hard to digest and finally MOVE!

· Johni Fiber, MEd, PCC-S Director of Outpatient Services, Highland Springs Hospital discussed the key to emotional wellness and letting each situation be what it is instead of what you think it should be…

· Pam Vanone, AAMS Financial Advisor and Certified Financial Education Instructor with Chapman and Chapman, Inc. discussed financial wellness as the result of healthy savings and investment behaviors that are obtainable and manageable over time.

· Holly L. Thacker, MD Professor and Director, Center for Specialized Women’s Health, Cleveland Clinic; and Executive Director, Speaking of Women’s Health explained, “Amplify the Best in Your Life” Be Strong, Be Healthy and Be in Charge!

Dr. Micheal Roizen was the Emcee for the event and facilitated a Q&A with the expert panel with audience participation for the last 20 minutes of the event.

The Amplify speaker series, in it’s 11th year, draws businesses professionals from around Northeast Ohio to network, enjoy a nice lunch and have the opportunity to hear from experts in a particular field. This was the first Amplify luncheon of 2017 and was held at the DoubleTree Tudor Arms Hotel on April 26 from 11:30am-1:30pm with networking, lunch, presentations and a Q&A to close the event facilitated by Dr. Michael Roizen. More than $1,000 in door prizes was awarded to the attendees that were randomly selected from a “fish bowl” drawing with prizes provided by the event’s sponsors.

Series Sponsor for this years Amplify luncheon, Amy Jenyk, CEO & President at Omni Media Cleveland said, “I always enjoy attending the Amplify luncheons. I found in my experience, the speakers are amazing, well qualified and knowledgeable on their topics. Every time I walk out of the seminar, I feel that I have learned so much in a short period of time. The networking is also superior to other events we’ve sponsored, we have been able to form relationships and to actually garner new clients and new business from this series, so it’s a win, win all around!”.

