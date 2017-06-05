ILEA ANNOUNCES NEW CSEP Recipients

Cleveland, OH – May 8, 2017 – Amy Van Duyne, Executive Assistant to the CEO for Rock The House in Cleveland, Ohio has earned her Certified Special Events Professional (CSEP) designation from The International Live Events Association (ILEA).

The CSEP designation is the hallmark of professional achievement in the special events industry. It is earned through education, performance, experience, and service to the industry, and reflects a commitment to professional conduct and ethics.

“ILEA certifies dozens of event professionals with the CSEP every year,” said Judy Brillhart, CSEP, ILEA president. “Each event professional who receives their CSEP designation elevates industry standards and best practices.”

Van Duyne is one of 15 CSEP 2017 recipients announced by ILEA at the end of April and one of two here in Cleveland, including Gail Palmer.

ILEA endorses and manages the voluntary CSEP program for those who meet established standards. Earning the CSEP designation demonstrates a continuous dedication to enhance individual and professional performance, and ILEA congratulates each of these new recipients on earning this distinguished credential.

The program was developed to:

Increase the proficiency of event professionals

Elevate industry standards and practices

Establish the level of knowledge and performance necessary for certification

Promote the advancement of the special events industry

Advance the careers of practitioners

Acknowledge the high caliber work of CSEPs and the value of the products and services they provide

Rock The House is a full-service production and entertainment company based in Cleveland, Ohio dedicated to award-winning customer service and exceeding the expectations of their clients while producing Corporate, Non-Profit, Social, and Educational events. For more information, check out www.rthav.com.