For immediate release (August 21, 2017)

Media Contact:

Judy Abelman

Email: abelmancommunications@gmail.com

Phone: 440.725.8861

Founder, Female Entrepreneur Summit

Renee DeLuca Dolan

Email: reneedelucadolan@icloud.com

Phone: 440.785.5600

SIXTH ANNUAL FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR SUMMIT ADDS PITCH COMPETITION TO PROGRAM

Full Program Announced

Save the Date: October 25, 2017

Cleveland, OH, August 21, 2017 – Contempo Communications has added a pitch competition to the program lineup at the Female Entrepreneur Summit on October 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 700 Beta Banquet Conference Center in Mayfield Village. The sixth annual event will be the place where Cleveland’s female business leaders meet to connect, learn and grow.

At the pitch competition, summit attendees will watch 5 of Northeast Ohio’s most promising female entrepreneurs pitch their companies for a chance at the grand prize: 1 Year Reserved Desk Membership ($3600 value) at StartMart and $1,500 in cash. Competing entrepreneurs will receive coaching prior to the event and will showcase their business ideas. Teams can apply through this link: https://goo.gl/forms/zYH4WVShP6IbWJtB2

The pitch competition is presented by Flashstarts – a Cleveland-based business startup accelerator, consultancy and venture fund focused on unique and innovative uses of software and technology. Judges for the event include Flashstarts executives – Charles Stack, CEO and Shannon Lyons, COO.

The final FES program has also been announced. FES provides female entrepreneurs the opportunity to engage with more than 20 successful industry professionals who will share ideas, opportunities and personal testimonials.

Speakers at the Female Entrepreneur Summit are:

Top Ways Female Entrepreneurs Can Drive Business Growth Through Social Media Marketing – Jacquie Chakirelis, Founder, Online Platform Institute and Market Manager, Aviatra Accelerators

Pivots and Pathways – Maureen Kyle, WKYC Anchor; Heather Ettinger, Founder, Luma Wealth Advisors; Marianne Frantz, Advanced Sommelier, President, American Wine School; Tonya Kinlow, President, UGottaEat; Anjua Maximo, Co-Founder, GrooveRyde and Pure Mvmnt

A Guide to Capital: What you Need and Where to go to Get it: Anne Richie, Venture Partner, JumpStart, Inc.; Mary Wilson, Investment Analyst, JumpStart, Inc

An Entrepreneur’s Checklist for Mitigating Risks: Nicholas T. George, Managing Partner, Real Eastate & Construction Practice Group, Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC; Kristen Kraus, Partner, Dworken & Bernstein, Co., L.P.A.; Cynthia M. Kula, CPA/PFS, CFP ®, Director of Tax, Walthall, CPAs

Intentional Networking – Connecting in a Meaningful Way: Patrice Blakemore, Business Advisor to Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses in partnership with Cuyahoga Community College

Creating a Positive Workplace Culture: Jessie Baginski, Ph.D, President/CEO, Leadership Lake County; Nancy Brown, Founder, Ladies and Gentlemen Salon; Lorraine Schuchart, Founder/CEO, Prosper for Purpose; Vanessa Tey Iosue, President, Burges & Burges Strategists

A lunchtime cooking event will feature some of Cleveland’s top female chefs sharing their unique challenges in the male-dominated food industry. Joining them on stage will be some notable male chefs for an active cooking demonstration aimed at the busy working entrepreneur. The all-star chef lineup is:

Dante Bocuzzi, Owner, Dante, Ginko, DC Pasta Company, DBA Akron, Dante Next Door, Dante’s Inferno and Northside Speakeasy

Britt-Marie Culy, Owner/Executive Pastry Chef, Coquette Patisserie

Lisa Pucci Delgado, Personal/Private Chef, Owner, What’s for Dinner by LPD, TV personality

Chris Hodgson, Partner/Chef, The Driftwood Group

Douglas Katz, Owner/Executive Chef, Fire Food and Drink, CEO/Chef, Fire Spice Company, Chef/Partner, Provenance, Provenance Cafe, Catering by Provenance

Melissa Khoury, Co-owner, Saucisson

Scott David Kuhn, Founder/CEO, The Driftwood Group

Bridget Thibeault, Owner/Chef, Luna Bakery & Cafe

The event will conclude with networking opportunities at a Sponsor Showcase Reception featuring more than 20 resource tables and a “People’s Choice” tasting competition from the chefs.

“We are thrilled to add the pitch competition to the strong program for this year’s summit. FES attendees will now be able to take part in the diligence process as they listen to entrepreneurs pitch and meet the women whose innovative ideas are taking Cleveland by storm. “ said Contempo Communications President Renée DeLuca Dolan. “

Tickets are $150, with an early bird discount of $50 offered through August 31, 2017. To register and learn more about the conference visit www.cbcmagazine.com/fes.

Contempo Communications is the presenting sponsor and event sponsors include Buckingham, Doolittle and Burroughs, LLC, Case Western Reserve Weatherhead School of Management, Forest City , Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, Ursuline College and Kent State University College of Business Administration.

About Contempo Communications

Founded in 1996 by Renée DeLuca Dolan, Contempo Communications is a full-service design and communications firm providing visual branding, environmental graphic design and digital creative for businesses and organizations throughout Northeast Ohio. Contempo Communications is the design partner of the Cleveland Indians.