For immediate release (August 21, 2017) Media Contact: Judy Abelman Email: abelmancommunications@gmail.com Phone: 440.725.8861...
For immediate release (August 21, 2017)
Media Contact:
Judy Abelman
Email: abelmancommunications@gmail.com
Phone: 440.725.8861
Founder, Female Entrepreneur Summit
Renee DeLuca Dolan
Email: reneedelucadolan@icloud.com
Phone: 440.785.5600
SIXTH ANNUAL FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR SUMMIT ADDS PITCH COMPETITION TO PROGRAM
Full Program Announced
Save the Date: October 25, 2017
Cleveland, OH, August 21, 2017 – Contempo Communications has added a pitch competition to the program lineup at the Female Entrepreneur Summit on October 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 700 Beta Banquet Conference Center in Mayfield Village. The sixth annual event will be the place where Cleveland’s female business leaders meet to connect, learn and grow.
At the pitch competition, summit attendees will watch 5 of Northeast Ohio’s most promising female entrepreneurs pitch their companies for a chance at the grand prize: 1 Year Reserved Desk Membership ($3600 value) at StartMart and $1,500 in cash. Competing entrepreneurs will receive coaching prior to the event and will showcase their business ideas. Teams can apply through this link: https://goo.gl/forms/zYH4WVShP6IbWJtB2
The pitch competition is presented by Flashstarts – a Cleveland-based business startup accelerator, consultancy and venture fund focused on unique and innovative uses of software and technology. Judges for the event include Flashstarts executives – Charles Stack, CEO and Shannon Lyons, COO.
The final FES program has also been announced. FES provides female entrepreneurs the opportunity to engage with more than 20 successful industry professionals who will share ideas, opportunities and personal testimonials.
Speakers at the Female Entrepreneur Summit are:
A lunchtime cooking event will feature some of Cleveland’s top female chefs sharing their unique challenges in the male-dominated food industry. Joining them on stage will be some notable male chefs for an active cooking demonstration aimed at the busy working entrepreneur. The all-star chef lineup is:
The event will conclude with networking opportunities at a Sponsor Showcase Reception featuring more than 20 resource tables and a “People’s Choice” tasting competition from the chefs.
“We are thrilled to add the pitch competition to the strong program for this year’s summit. FES attendees will now be able to take part in the diligence process as they listen to entrepreneurs pitch and meet the women whose innovative ideas are taking Cleveland by storm. “ said Contempo Communications President Renée DeLuca Dolan. “
Tickets are $150, with an early bird discount of $50 offered through August 31, 2017. To register and learn more about the conference visit www.cbcmagazine.com/fes.
Contempo Communications is the presenting sponsor and event sponsors include Buckingham, Doolittle and Burroughs, LLC, Case Western Reserve Weatherhead School of Management, Forest City , Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, Ursuline College and Kent State University College of Business Administration.
About Contempo Communications
Founded in 1996 by Renée DeLuca Dolan, Contempo Communications is a full-service design and communications firm providing visual branding, environmental graphic design and digital creative for businesses and organizations throughout Northeast Ohio. Contempo Communications is the design partner of the Cleveland Indians.
